‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5 Deep Dive Plus Jeremy Slater



Mal and Jo cross the threshold and journey forth to talk about the fifth episode of Moon Knight (07:41). They dive into the toughest aspects of the past that Marc needs to face (27:50). And they also take a look at Egyptology Corner (99:07) and answer your questions with Jomi (01:41:55). Later they talk about what to look forward to in the finale with show producer Jeremy Slater (01:53:35).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Jeremy Slater

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

