‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5 Deep Dive Plus Jeremy Slater

Joanna and Mal discuss the toughest episodes of Marc’s past, venture to Egyptology Corner, and talk with show producer Jeremy Slater about what’s in store for the finale

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Disney+


Mal and Jo cross the threshold and journey forth to talk about the fifth episode of Moon Knight (07:41). They dive into the toughest aspects of the past that Marc needs to face (27:50). And they also take a look at Egyptology Corner (99:07) and answer your questions with Jomi (01:41:55). Later they talk about what to look forward to in the finale with show producer Jeremy Slater (01:53:35).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Jeremy Slater
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

