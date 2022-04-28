 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trouble at Netflix, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ and ‘We Own This City’

Plus, ‘Slow Horses’ author Mick Herron joins the show to discuss the television adaptation of his book

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about some of the troubles at Netflix and some of the belt-tightening the company is doing (1:00). Then, they talk about the new detective series Under the Banner of Heaven (15:39) and the first episode of We Own This City (20:41), before Chris is joined by Slow Horses author Mick Herron to talk about about the television adaptation of his book (43:08).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Mick Herron
Producer: Kaya McMullen

