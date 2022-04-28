Trouble at Netflix, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ and ‘We Own This City’

Chris and Andy talk about some of the troubles at Netflix and some of the belt-tightening the company is doing (1:00). Then, they talk about the new detective series Under the Banner of Heaven (15:39) and the first episode of We Own This City (20:41), before Chris is joined by Slow Horses author Mick Herron to talk about about the television adaptation of his book (43:08).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Mick Herron
Producer: Kaya McMullen
