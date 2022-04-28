A Master Brewer Takes on Nonalcoholic Beer



John Walker was earning accolades for his work as a brewer in Santa Fe when he heard about a different kind of challenge—starting up a first-class nonalcoholic brewery. He tells Dave and Chris about what drew him to Athletic Brewing, amid a conversation covering temperance pairings, shift drinks, the Am-I-Stupid test, mowing the lawn in a shirt and tie, the great taste of cheap beer, Mosaic hops, capturing aromatic compounds, Joe Biden’s favorite Gatorade, standing in line for Pliny the Younger, the sparkling water glut, beer regionality, and Dave’s ongoing crusade against IPA.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: John Walker

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS