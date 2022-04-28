 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Master Brewer Takes on Nonalcoholic Beer

John Walker tells Dave and Chris about what drew him to Athletic Brewing, amid a conversation covering temperance pairings, shift drinks, mowing the lawn in a shirt and tie, the great taste of cheap beer, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
First Craft Brewery To Brew Only Non-Alcoholic Beer Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images


John Walker was earning accolades for his work as a brewer in Santa Fe when he heard about a different kind of challenge—starting up a first-class nonalcoholic brewery. He tells Dave and Chris about what drew him to Athletic Brewing, amid a conversation covering temperance pairings, shift drinks, the Am-I-Stupid test, mowing the lawn in a shirt and tie, the great taste of cheap beer, Mosaic hops, capturing aromatic compounds, Joe Biden’s favorite Gatorade, standing in line for Pliny the Younger, the sparkling water glut, beer regionality, and Dave’s ongoing crusade against IPA.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: John Walker
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

