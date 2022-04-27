Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Plus Breaking Down ‘Outer Range’



Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, their thoughts on the social media platform, the activism toward the purchase, and what’s next for Twitter (1:36). They close by discussing the thriller Outer Range, its characters and the texture of the show, and what ultimately drew them in while watching it (23:58).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify