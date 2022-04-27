 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Plus Breaking Down ‘Outer Range’

Justin and Micah discuss what’s next for the social media platform

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, their thoughts on the social media platform, the activism toward the purchase, and what’s next for Twitter (1:36). They close by discussing the thriller Outer Range, its characters and the texture of the show, and what ultimately drew them in while watching it (23:58).

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Isaiah Blakely

