 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Multiverse of the Top 10 NFL Draft Picks

Plus, discussing potential trades and Ben’s big first-round parlay

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


NFL draft week is here, but a consensus on who is going where is not. We parse through a murky top 10 and try to get a grasp on what might happen on Thursday by considering as many possibilities as we can. Then we preview some potential trade possibilities this week and Ben puts together his 8 leg Round 1 parlay. Finally, we play America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie.

(1:16) — The NFL draft top 10
(43:41) — Potential trades
(49:08) — Ben’s first-round parlay
(59:46) — Two Jargons, One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL draft guide

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Recapping the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, and Previewing the 2022 Mexico Open

House and Nathan talk about Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele’s victory in New Orleans and discuss the reports about 70 players around the world registering for the Mexico Open

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Seven Biggest Questions Facing the Nets This Summer

Should the Nets keep Kyrie Irving? Is Ben Simmons part of the future? And what other avenues can Brooklyn explore to improve its roster? We examine this offseason’s most fascinating team.

By Kevin O'Connor

‘The Gimmick Attorney’ Michael E. Dockins on Protecting Wrestlers’ Intellectual Property

David and Michael discuss WWE using replacement characters for Diesel and Razor Ramon after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash left for WCW, and whether or not he would have used those characters

By David Shoemaker

What Lies Ahead for Streaming After Netflix and CNN’s Bad Week?

April has been one of the rockiest months of the Streaming Wars in recent memory, but new strategies are emerging as the tide of the battle turns

By Alison Herman

Kate Gallivan on her ‘Bachelor’ Experience and Working for the Oppenheim Group

She also dishes on Shanae drama and going on a date with Harry Styles

By Juliet Litman

Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Plus Breaking Down ‘Outer Range’

Justin and Micah discuss what’s next for the social media platform

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters