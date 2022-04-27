The Multiverse of the Top 10 NFL Draft Picks



NFL draft week is here, but a consensus on who is going where is not. We parse through a murky top 10 and try to get a grasp on what might happen on Thursday by considering as many possibilities as we can. Then we preview some potential trade possibilities this week and Ben puts together his 8 leg Round 1 parlay. Finally, we play America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie.

(1:16) — The NFL draft top 10

(43:41) — Potential trades

(49:08) — Ben’s first-round parlay

(59:46) — Two Jargons, One Lie

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

