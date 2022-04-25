Shoestring Fries, Sous Vide Thoughts, and Food Gifts for Your Boss



The gang returns for another late-night Q&A—but first, as a little warm-up, we recap Dave’s visit to Pizzeria Bianco, Chris’s Newport Seafood birthday experience, dinner-course deluges, and what happens when the kitchen writes Hufflepuff on the ticket. Then the questions begin. Confronted on this episode: potato antimatter, figs on a plate, gas station Jojos, curly fry engineering, the beauty of a properly poured Guinness, wedding registry advice, Kewpie mayo, booze that comes in a pleather case, Deanna Troi, and really, really good fruit.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Jordan Bass

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

