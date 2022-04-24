 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nets on the Brink of Being Swept, and the Yankees Sweep the Guardians

Plus, Connor Rogers on the 2022 NFL draft, and the Mets bring their winning ways west

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(03:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees complete their first sweep of the season over the Guardians, but distasteful fans overshadow the weekend.
(04:50) — METS: Mets win two of three in Arizona and are tied for first in MLB.
(08:21) — NETS: The Nets down 3-0 to the Celtics. Can they avoid the sweep? What is going on with Ben Simmons ?
(15:33) — CONNOR ROGERS: Bleacher Report’s Connor Rogers joins the show to talk best draft prospects and what the Giants and Jets should do on Thursday evening.
(33:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Giants, and Nets.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Connor Rogers
Producer: Stefan Anderson

