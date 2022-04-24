Nets on the Brink of Being Swept, and the Yankees Sweep the Guardians



(03:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees complete their first sweep of the season over the Guardians, but distasteful fans overshadow the weekend.

(04:50) — METS: Mets win two of three in Arizona and are tied for first in MLB.

(08:21) — NETS: The Nets down 3-0 to the Celtics. Can they avoid the sweep? What is going on with Ben Simmons ?

(15:33) — CONNOR ROGERS: Bleacher Report’s Connor Rogers joins the show to talk best draft prospects and what the Giants and Jets should do on Thursday evening.

(33:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Giants, and Nets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Connor Rogers

Producer: Stefan Anderson

