‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna return to talk about the winding fourth episode of ‘Moon Knight’ and dive deep into the lore of this Egyptian mystery

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna return to talk about the winding fourth episode of Moon Knight and dive deep into the lore of this Egyptian mystery (04:54)! They uncover the new motivations of Mark and Steven along with what a trip to a creepy mental hospital might mean. They also take a trip to egyptology corner (76:49), uncover their favorite Easter eggs, and answer your mailbag questions (92:53).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

