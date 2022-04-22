 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Cookie-Stealing Bear, Cannabis-Infused Drinks, and a Blind Lettuce Taste Test

Plus, discussing Panera’s new drink subscription service

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby wonder why we need sodium-enhancing chopsticks, discuss Panera’s new unlimited drink subscription service, and finally learn why rotisserie chicken costs less than unprepared chicken. This week’s Taste Test reveals if Juliet and Jacoby can taste the difference in four different lettuce varieties when blindfolded. Plus, they talk about a restaurant that offers a discount if diners lock their phones away, and share their personal food news.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

