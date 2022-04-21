 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Speculation and Weekend Preview

Plus, the massive story no one is talking about and a major show announcement

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


From Spotify Live, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall discuss all the biggest story lines as we head into yet another action-packed weekend in the world of combat sports. But before that, the guys get into rumors of Jon Jones making his UFC heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic and why there’s a holdup in booking that fight. Then, they talk about Saturday’s Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade main event, Tyson Fury’s return against Dillian Whyte in London, and a huge story that’s flying under the radar. Plus, a massive show announcement (47:47) and some calls.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Recapping a Wildly Entertaining Night of Playoff Basketball

Plus, KOC and Verno debate what the Suns can do now that Devin Booker is out with an injury before previewing Thursday night’s playoff action

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Nelly T’s Journey Through ‘The Challenge’

Also, Nelly discusses Jerry Springer’s ‘Baggage on the Road’ and ‘Dr. Phil’

By Johnny Bananas

Why the Late Night Talk Show Is Dead, and ‘SNL’ After Lorne

Media reporter Bill Carter joins Matt to talk about Jon Stewart’s struggling talk show on Apple+, why the modern late night talk show isn’t working, and what these shows mean to their respective networks

By Matthew Belloni

Jayson Tatum’s Card Values, New Releases, and Mailbag Questions

Mike also runs through his list of card market observations from the recent set of NBA games

By Mike Gioseffi

Celtics Stifling KD and Embiid’s Raptors Revenge, Plus Deebo’s Value, NFL Draft Rumors, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Those Wrestling Girls on AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door. Plus, Will the Rock Be Too Old for ‘WrestleMania 39’?

Plus, the crew weighs in on Rhea Ripley turning on Liv Morgan, how good Sasha and Naomi are as a tag team, and which AEW stars would benefit most from jumping ship to WWE

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide