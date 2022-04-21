Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Speculation and Weekend Preview



From Spotify Live, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall discuss all the biggest story lines as we head into yet another action-packed weekend in the world of combat sports. But before that, the guys get into rumors of Jon Jones making his UFC heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic and why there’s a holdup in booking that fight. Then, they talk about Saturday’s Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade main event, Tyson Fury’s return against Dillian Whyte in London, and a huge story that’s flying under the radar. Plus, a massive show announcement (47:47) and some calls.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

