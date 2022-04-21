Celtics Stifling KD and Embiid’s Raptors Revenge, Plus Deebo’s Value, NFL Draft Rumors, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Celtics’ defensive prowess in their Game 2 win vs. the Nets, Joel Embiid and the 76ers going up 3-0 vs. the Raptors, Bulls-Bucks, and more (0:34). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark about the news of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requesting a trade, NFL draft rumors, and more (16:45) before Going Abroad to discuss Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing in first place in the Australian Gran Prix (35:33). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:15).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS