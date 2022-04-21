 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Celtics Stifling KD and Embiid’s Raptors Revenge, Plus Deebo’s Value, NFL Draft Rumors, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Celtics’ defensive prowess in their Game 2 win vs. the Nets, Joel Embiid and the 76ers going up 3-0 vs. the Raptors, Bulls-Bucks, and more (0:34). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark about the news of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requesting a trade, NFL draft rumors, and more (16:45) before Going Abroad to discuss Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing in first place in the Australian Gran Prix (35:33). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:15).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

