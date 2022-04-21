 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Our Favorite NFL Draft Bets and Deebo Samuel’s Trade Market

The guys discuss what could be next for the 49ers star

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: JAN 30 NFC Conference Championship - 49ers at Rams Photo by Icon Sportswire


Deebo Samuel has requested a trade; we discuss where he could land and how this affects the draft. Then, we dip our toe in the gambling waters by running through Ben’s favorite bets so far, as well as others that have caught our eye. Finally, we play America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie, as well as this week’s spinoff, Two Punters, One Lie.

(6:00) — Deebo Samuel
(21:08) — Favorite Draft Bets
(50:03) — Two Draft Jargons, One Lie
(52:51) — Two Punters, One Lie

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

