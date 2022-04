Ben and Joanna start by discussing the events leading up to the final season of Better Call Saul and how the series stands up against the prequels that have been made for other franchises and Breaking Bad itself. They then analyze some of the pivotal scenes in the first two episodes of the new season and speculate on where some of their favorite characters are headed.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh

Producer: Chris Sutton

