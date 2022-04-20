 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft Prop Bets by Position

Warren is joined by Ben Solak and Sharp Football Analysis’s Ryan McCrystal to run through the 2022 NFL draft position by position and share their favorite prop bets along the way

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Warren is joined by The Ringer’s Ben Solak and Sharp Football Analysis’s draft expert, Ryan McCrystal, to run through the 2022 NFL draft position by position and share their favorite prop bets along the way.

Quarterbacks - 6:00
Edge Rushers - 26:00
Wide Receivers - 43:00
Offensive Linemen - 51:00
Cornerbacks - 58:00
Linebackers and Defensive Linemen - 63:00
Safeties and Running Backs - 65:00
Best Prop Bets - 68:00

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Guests: Ryan McCrystal
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

The Pelicans Upset, the Grizzlies Bounce Back, and Butler Dominates With Rohan Nadkarni

NBA writer for Sports Illustrated Rohan Nadkarni joins the show to recap Tuesday’s slate of playoff games and discuss his latest article, which details Deandre Ayton’s growth since last season’s Finals loss

By Kevin O'Connor

Netflix’s Crash and the Company’s Shaky Future in Streaming

Matt is joined by media analyst Rich Greenfield to discuss Netflix’s subscriber loss and subsequent stock plunge, the company’s claim that it will crack down on password sharing, its potential addition of a cheaper, ad-supported service, and more

By Matthew Belloni

You Want a War?

David Shoemaker speaks with Glenn Jacobs, who played the role of fake Diesel before he became Kane, and attorney Michael Dockins, who gives the legal breakdown of the behind-the-scenes battle at the heart of the Monday Night Wars

By David Shoemaker

'Shine Bright' Celebration

The ‘Black Girl Songbook’ community celebrates the release of host Danyel Smith’s new book, ‘Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.’ Jemele Hill, Danyel’s husband, and the podcast production team make cameos.

By Danyel Smith

Kevin Harlan on the NBA Playoffs, His First Job, Grading His Work, and the Superglue Protest

Plus, Kevin talks about the opportunities that calling an NBA game provides compared to calling other sports and the importance of watching your own film

By Bryan Curtis

‘Winning Time’ Season 1, Episode 7 Recap

Chris, Bill, and Wos discuss the show’s relationship with reality, where it strays from Jeff Pearlman’s book, and the performances of Jason Segel and Wood Harris

By Chris Ryan, Bill Simmons, and 1 more