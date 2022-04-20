2022 NFL Draft Prop Bets by Position



Warren is joined by The Ringer’s Ben Solak and Sharp Football Analysis’s draft expert, Ryan McCrystal, to run through the 2022 NFL draft position by position and share their favorite prop bets along the way.

Quarterbacks - 6:00

Edge Rushers - 26:00

Wide Receivers - 43:00

Offensive Linemen - 51:00

Cornerbacks - 58:00

Linebackers and Defensive Linemen - 63:00

Safeties and Running Backs - 65:00

Best Prop Bets - 68:00

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

Guests: Ryan McCrystal

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

