This week, Juliet and Jacoby investigate the food offerings on another Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson date, discuss Krispy Kreme tying the price of its donuts to a gallon of gas, and dive deep into a profile piece on the founder of AriZona Iced Tea. This week’s Taste Test is key lime pie and fruity cereal flavored Kit Kats. Finally, Juliet and Jacoby share this week’s personal food news stories.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify