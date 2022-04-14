 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aljo’s Victory Tour, Khamzat’s Next Fight, and Why Isn’t Bellator More Popular?

Plus, previewing a big weekend in MMA

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images


From the new and improved Spotify Live!, Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll preview a big weekend in MMA. The guys begin by discussing AJ McKee’s Bellator featherweight title defense and the magnitude of this fight for McKee’s future. Then, 2PAC dive into why Bellator hasn’t been able to close the popularity gap with the UFC, and how some of Bellator’s divisions compare to their UFC counterparts. Plus, more on Khamzat Chimaev’s search for his next opponent, Aljamain Sterling’s gloating, calls from the best community in MMA, and the impromptu return of TST’s Minimalist Tip of the Week!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

