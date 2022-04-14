Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah Compare Mock Drafts and Fake NFL Trade Scenarios, Plus NBA Story Line Rankings

Russillo talks about Miles Bridges, the Timberwolves, young NBA defenders, and more (0:27). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Todd McShay and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to discuss their respective NFL mock drafts, possible draft-day scenarios, the scouting process for draft prospects, and more (15:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:00)
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
