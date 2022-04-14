 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Rise of West Coast BBQ (and Where Dave Wants It to Go Next) With Matt Horn

Plus, talking BBQ omakase, cooking hot links until they burst, and Coke vs. Pepsi

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Getty Images


Eighteen months after opening the doors at West Oakland’s Horn BBQ, Matt Horn has lines down the block, a second restaurant, and a new cookbook out this week—but finding that success was far from easy. Matt talks to Dave and Chris about the many long nights and moments of truth along the way, as well as the meal in Japan that Dave can’t stop thinking about, hangover salvation, bloomin’ onions, the 3 a.m. internal BBQ monologue, repo man Heston Blumenthal, burning the boats behind you, BBQ omakase, cooking hot links until they burst, Coke vs. Pepsi, where Matt’s eating in Oakland, and having faith in the fire vs. just wanting to eat the brisket already.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Matt Horn
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 6 With Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Riley, Juliet and Kim discuss the drama leading up to the "pre-merge" and break down another chaotic Tribal Council vote

By Riley McAtee and Juliet Litman

The 2022 NFL Draft for Dummies

Danny, Danny, Ben, and Craig discuss Jacksonville’s options with the first pick, the most likely draft fallers, and which teams have the most at stake

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Breaking Down the Premiere of ‘The Kardashians’

Liz and Amelia discuss the reality TV icons’ new Hulu series

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Liz Kelly

The Oral History of ‘Better Call Saul’

Alan Siegel interviews the people behind the ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff

By Alan Siegel

‘Take Me Home’ | Every Single Album: One Direction

Nora and Nathan talk 1D’s sophomore record

By Nathan Hubbard and Nora Princiotti

Josh Donaldson on Learning to Play Free

The former MVP shares how he learned to stop being his own worst enemy on the field, and talks about the experience of putting on the pinstripes

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco