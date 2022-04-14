The Rise of West Coast BBQ (and Where Dave Wants It to Go Next) With Matt Horn

Eighteen months after opening the doors at West Oakland’s Horn BBQ, Matt Horn has lines down the block, a second restaurant, and a new cookbook out this week—but finding that success was far from easy. Matt talks to Dave and Chris about the many long nights and moments of truth along the way, as well as the meal in Japan that Dave can’t stop thinking about, hangover salvation, bloomin’ onions, the 3 a.m. internal BBQ monologue, repo man Heston Blumenthal, burning the boats behind you, BBQ omakase, cooking hot links until they burst, Coke vs. Pepsi, where Matt’s eating in Oakland, and having faith in the fire vs. just wanting to eat the brisket already.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Matt Horn
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
