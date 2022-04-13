Peter Schrager on the NFL Draft, Auditioning for ‘Dream Job,’ and Calling in to WFAN

In advance of the 2022 NFL draft, Bryan is joined by Peter Schrager to break down his career in sports media, his transition to television, NFL draft coverage, and media draft clichés (1:38). Later, Dan Woike joins to discuss reporting on this season’s Los Angeles Lakers, from Russell Westbrook joining the team to the postgame interactions between reporters and athletes (44:02).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Peter Schrager and Dan Woike
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
