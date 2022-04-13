Clayton Echard Cheating Rumors, BIP Updates, and ‘The Bachelorette’ in Production



Juliet is joined by Morgan Wright to parse through the cheating scandal surrounding Clayton Echard, Susie Evans, and TikToker Sasha Narang. They discuss allegations, Clayton’s and Susie’s responses, Reality Steve’s participation in the scandal, and more (2:23)! Later, they break down Bachelor in Paradise scheduling (17:28), The Bachelorette currently in production with both Gabi and Rachel (22:02), and former contestant Tia Booth’s engagement (29:15).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Morgan Wright

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

