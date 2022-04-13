 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clayton Echard Cheating Rumors, BIP Updates, and ‘The Bachelorette’ in Production

Juliet and Morgan Wright also discuss former contestant Tia Booth’s engagement

By Juliet Litman
Juliet is joined by Morgan Wright to parse through the cheating scandal surrounding Clayton Echard, Susie Evans, and TikToker Sasha Narang. They discuss allegations, Clayton’s and Susie’s responses, Reality Steve’s participation in the scandal, and more (2:23)! Later, they break down Bachelor in Paradise scheduling (17:28), The Bachelorette currently in production with both Gabi and Rachel (22:02), and former contestant Tia Booth’s engagement (29:15).

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Morgan Wright
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

