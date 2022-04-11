 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Secret Burger Intel, Banchan Abundance, and the Opposite of ASMR

Plus, talking ‘Harry Potter’ geography, bathtub eating, and the unstoppable advance of the Seattle Dog

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


On their latest fact-finding expedition, Dave, Chris, and Noelle criss-cross the Western U.S. to consider becoming a carrot-cake household, Harry Potter geography, fish maw soup, Peking-style pork chop, Chris and Noelle’s recent visit to Vegas, Bang Bar walking snacks, bathtub eating, wasabi-pea Rice Krispies, Dave taking another swing at Soylent, Chris’s Popeyes order, John Cougar Mellencamp, and the ominous, apparently unstoppable advance of the Seattle Dog.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

