Secret Burger Intel, Banchan Abundance, and the Opposite of ASMR

On their latest fact-finding expedition, Dave, Chris, and Noelle criss-cross the Western U.S. to consider becoming a carrot-cake household, Harry Potter geography, fish maw soup, Peking-style pork chop, Chris and Noelle’s recent visit to Vegas, Bang Bar walking snacks, bathtub eating, wasabi-pea Rice Krispies, Dave taking another swing at Soylent, Chris’s Popeyes order, John Cougar Mellencamp, and the ominous, apparently unstoppable advance of the Seattle Dog.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
