Bomani Jones on ‘Game Theory’



Larry weighs in on Will Smith. He’s then joined by sports journalist Bomani Jones to discuss his new HBO show Game Theory. They begin by talking about how production came together for the series and its intelligent combination of humor and entertainment with insightful sports commentary.(21:09) Next, Bomani details how the early support he received from his highly academic parents influenced him in his journey to becoming a prolific sports journalist and TV host.(40:49) After the break Larry and Bomani examine some of the hot-button topics in the sports world, including Kyrie Irving’s vaccination debacle (50:19), Brian Flores’s case against the NFL (56:33), and Deshaun Watson’s lucrative contract and accompanying controversies.(1:04:10)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Bomani Jones

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

