NCAA Munch Madness: National Chompionship



Hungry Homies, it’s time to crown the winner of this culinary contest! House and Craig are joined by James Beard Award-winning author and House of Carbs veteran Kevin Alexander to bring Munch Madness to an end and find the most succulent Cinderella story. First, they recap how each school reached the Final Fork. Then, it’s onto the taste test before crowning one school as National Chompion.

We want to hear from you! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

Guest: Kevin Alexander

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Allyson Turner, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS