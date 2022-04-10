 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NCAA Munch Madness: National Chompionship

House and Craig are joined by Kevin Alexander to bring Munch Madness to an end and find the most succulent Cinderella story

By Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Richmond Virginia Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images


Hungry Homies, it’s time to crown the winner of this culinary contest! House and Craig are joined by James Beard Award-winning author and House of Carbs veteran Kevin Alexander to bring Munch Madness to an end and find the most succulent Cinderella story. First, they recap how each school reached the Final Fork. Then, it’s onto the taste test before crowning one school as National Chompion.



Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guest: Kevin Alexander

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Allyson Turner, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

