UFC 273 Reaction: Khamzat Passes the Test—Is Colby Next? Plus: Sterling Gets Revenge and Will Volkanovski Ever Be a Star?

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss a crazy back-and-forth battle between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom seconds after the end of UFC 273, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy begin by discussing a crazy back-and-forth battle between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns, what fans learned about Chimaev after this fight, and which welterweight foe the UFC should pair Chimaev with next. Then, the guys break down the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, discussing the controversial scorecard and if Sterling truly deserved to get his hand raised, and if former champion TJ Dillashaw could be waiting in the wings for Aljo (22:20). Plus, 3PAC talk about Alexander Volkanovski’s beatdown of the Korean Zombie and what it means for Volk’s growing featherweight legacy (35:26). And of course, calls from the best community in MMA.

Next episode: Thursday, April 14 @ 2:00 p.m. ET.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

