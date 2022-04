JJ and House begin by sharing their thoughts on the UNC-Duke matchup and giving out their favorite bets for the game (4:00). Then, they move on to Villanova-Kansas and House explains why he loves the first-half under (10:00). Plus, they share multiple teasers for Friday night NBA action (18:00) and take an early look at NFL win totals (30:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Joe House

Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

