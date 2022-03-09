 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Kyrie Show, Clippers Conspiracy, and Jokic’s Influence With Adam Mares

Plus, breaking down Darius Garland’s style of play and Evan Mobley’s rise

By Kevin O'Connor
Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Today’s guest is Adam Mares. He is the VP of creative production at DNVR Sports and hosts two Nuggets podcasts, DNVR Nuggets and Locked on Nuggets.

(02:04) — Kyrie Irving drops 50, a preview of a role for Ben Simmons
(07:04) — Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return?
(11:04) — What to expect from Golden State’s young players and Jackie Moon’s impact on Klay Thompson
(15:22) — Darius Garland’s style of play and Evan Mobley coming up big
(20:30) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a weird night, but the Bucks destroyed OKC
(24:55) — Is Nikola Jokic the MVP, or the best player in the game?
(33:08) — How is Jokic influencing the game?
(51:29) — Are the Nuggets Finals sleepers?
(56:08) — Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos
(01:02:38) — Draft talk about Colorado State’s David Roddy

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Adam Mares
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Instant Reaction and DC’s Greatest Animated Hits

Plus, what worked and didn't work from ‘The Batman’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Transports a ‘Star Wars’ Icon into a New Era

The first look at Lucasfilm’s upcoming Disney+ series delivers a rush of ‘Star Wars’ prequel nostalgia via Ewan McGregor, "Duel of the Fates," Uncle Owen, and more

By Daniel Chin

The K.O. Show, a Strong HOF Class, and What’s Next for Cody?

Plus, the guys discuss Rosenberg’s interview with Brock Lesnar

By Peter Rosenberg

Which Late-Season Trends Are for Real? Plus Ja Morant’s Ascent

Michael Pina joins Justin and Wos to discuss the Warriors’ slump and the Celtics’ and Pelicans’ recent success

By Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre

Let the Jimmy Garoppolo Sweepstakes Begin

With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson off the market, and a weak draft and free agent QB class, Garoppolo has become the prize player of the NFL offseason

By Nora Princiotti

Russell Wilson Can Make the Broncos Super Bowl Contenders—If He Evolves

Denver went all in on Wilson despite an up-and-down couple of seasons from the star passer. How this marriage works will depend on how both Wilson and the Broncos offense adapt to each other.

By Ben Solak