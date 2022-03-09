The Kyrie Show, Clippers Conspiracy, and Jokic’s Influence With Adam Mares



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Today’s guest is Adam Mares. He is the VP of creative production at DNVR Sports and hosts two Nuggets podcasts, DNVR Nuggets and Locked on Nuggets.

(02:04) — Kyrie Irving drops 50, a preview of a role for Ben Simmons

(07:04) — Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return?

(11:04) — What to expect from Golden State’s young players and Jackie Moon’s impact on Klay Thompson

(15:22) — Darius Garland’s style of play and Evan Mobley coming up big

(20:30) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a weird night, but the Bucks destroyed OKC

(24:55) — Is Nikola Jokic the MVP, or the best player in the game?

(33:08) — How is Jokic influencing the game?

(51:29) — Are the Nuggets Finals sleepers?

(56:08) — Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos

(01:02:38) — Draft talk about Colorado State’s David Roddy

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Adam Mares

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts