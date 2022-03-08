Recapping a Wild Day in the NFL, and Ryan Poles at the Combine



The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain returns to The Full Go to help recap a wild day in the NFL. Kevin gives his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’s announcement that he’d re-sign with the Packers and Russell Wilson’s trade to the Broncos (02:56). Jason points out how Russ slowly maneuvered his way out of Seattle and why this trade is going to be important down the line (15:25). Kevin also shares his experience at this year’s combine and what he’s heard about Ryan Poles (20:40). Also, they go down the Bears’ offseason checklist (33:45).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Kevin Fishbain

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

