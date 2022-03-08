 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Instant Reactions to the Russell Wilson Trade and Aaron Rodgers’s Re-signing With the Packers

Kevin and Nora are joined by Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz to break down what each quarterback deal means for the NFL

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images


Kevin, Nora, Benjamin, and Steven recorded two instant reaction podcasts. They start by discussing what the Russell Wilson trade will mean for Denver and Seattle. Then they react to the news that Aaron Rodgers is signing an extension with the Packers and discuss some other news around the NFL.

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

