Instant Reactions to the Russell Wilson Trade and Aaron Rodgers’s Re-signing With the Packers

Kevin, Nora, Benjamin, and Steven recorded two instant reaction podcasts. They start by discussing what the Russell Wilson trade will mean for Denver and Seattle. Then they react to the news that Aaron Rodgers is signing an extension with the Packers and discuss some other news around the NFL.
Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS