Every Angle of the Russell Wilson–to-the-Broncos Trade

Bill Simmons joins to discuss who won the trade, the future for Seattle at QB, 2022 NFL draft implications, Denver’s high-powered offense, fantasy winners and losers, and Wilson’s relationship with Seattle

By Bill Simmons, Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Live on Spotify Greenroom, we check in on Danny Kelly after news broke that Russell Wilson would be traded to the Denver Broncos for a package of players and draft picks. Later, Bill Simmons joins to discuss who won the trade, the future for Seattle at QB, 2022 NFL draft implications, Denver’s high-powered offense, fantasy winners and losers, and Russell Wilson’s relationship with Seattle.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

