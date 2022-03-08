 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How the Wilson and Rodgers News Affects the Jets and Giants With Danny Heifetz

Plus, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


(08:26) — JETS AND GIANTS: Following the “Netflix” trades and wild news day, Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk Saquon Barkley’s trade value, Mitch Trubisky, and how the Jets will fare in the loaded AFC.
(29:53) — RUTGERS: JJ talks with Rutgers MBB HC Steve Pikiell to recap the Scarlet Knights’ season, the Big 10 Tournament, and Rutgers’s chances in the NCAA tournament.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Heifetz and Steve Pikiell
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Everything You Need to Know About the Russell Wilson Trade

