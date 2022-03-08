How the Wilson and Rodgers News Affects the Jets and Giants With Danny Heifetz



(08:26) — JETS AND GIANTS: Following the “Netflix” trades and wild news day, Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk Saquon Barkley’s trade value, Mitch Trubisky, and how the Jets will fare in the loaded AFC.

(29:53) — RUTGERS: JJ talks with Rutgers MBB HC Steve Pikiell to recap the Scarlet Knights’ season, the Big 10 Tournament, and Rutgers’s chances in the NCAA tournament.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz and Steve Pikiell

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

