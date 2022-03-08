The 2022 NFL Combine Awards

We wrap up the combine by handing out awards, including the Mount Rushmore Award, the Barry Bonds Asterisk Award, the Maybe They Had an Upset Stomach Award, and more. We finish the show by reading some listener emails before playing America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie.
Awards (7:40)
Emails (54:56)
Two Jargons, One Lie (57:46)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
