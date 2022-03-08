 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2022 NFL Combine Awards

Plus, the guys answer listener questions and play Two Jargons, One Lie

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


We wrap up the combine by handing out awards, including the Mount Rushmore Award, the Barry Bonds Asterisk Award, the Maybe They Had an Upset Stomach Award, and more. We finish the show by reading some listener emails before playing America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie.

Awards (7:40)
Emails (54:56)
Two Jargons, One Lie (57:46)

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

