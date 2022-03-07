DM Sliding, Lying About Crying, and the Professional Bachelorette



Juliet and Callie return to share their reactions to the Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor. They discuss the unhinged cattiness between the Bachelorettes (4:50), the juiciest hot seat confessionals (8:41), and who made the biggest leap and/or plummet in status on the show (27:28). They wrap up the pod by speculating about what lies ahead for the season finale and talk about the futures for some of the show’s most prominent characters (30:49).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Callie Curry

Producer: Chris Sutton

