DM Sliding, Lying About Crying, and the Professional Bachelorette

Juliet and Callie break down the Women Tell All episode

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet and Callie return to share their reactions to the Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor. They discuss the unhinged cattiness between the Bachelorettes (4:50), the juiciest hot seat confessionals (8:41), and who made the biggest leap and/or plummet in status on the show (27:28). They wrap up the pod by speculating about what lies ahead for the season finale and talk about the futures for some of the show’s most prominent characters (30:49).

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Chris Sutton

