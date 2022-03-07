 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Batman’ Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss the latest tale from Gotham City

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna are vengeance. They are also here to dive deep into Gotham’s underbelly and talk all about the latest DC adventure, The Batman (05:48). They give a character-by-character breakdown of all the essential characters, including Bruce Wayne (43:58), Catwoman (43:58), the Riddler (79:51), and many more. They also take a look at all of the new shows, spinoffs, and sequels that we may see from this blockbuster (02:16:38). Then Jomi joins to answer your mailbag questions (02:32:02).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

