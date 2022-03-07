‘The Batman’ Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna are vengeance. They are also here to dive deep into Gotham’s underbelly and talk all about the latest DC adventure, The Batman (05:48). They give a character-by-character breakdown of all the essential characters, including Bruce Wayne (43:58), Catwoman (43:58), the Riddler (79:51), and many more. They also take a look at all of the new shows, spinoffs, and sequels that we may see from this blockbuster (02:16:38). Then Jomi joins to answer your mailbag questions (02:32:02).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts