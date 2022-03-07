A Whirlwind Guide to New Orleans, and One Last Bite of the Wheel

On a rare four-mic episode, longtime friend of the show Anoop Pillarisetti lays out his Crescent City essentials before recounting his own recent ride on the Wheel of Inspirational Constraint: a chewable-food-free week of Soylent. Also covered: Andre Agassi’s stylistic legacy, hazardous pistachios, Soylent Stockholm syndrome, the Vegas blip, Dave’s new favorite ice cream, considering being a keto bro, becoming desensitized to the delicious, Chris’s Chinese restaurant dream, the happiest person Dave knows, deli provolone, and the coldest beer in the world.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Noelle Cornelio and Anoop Pillarisetti
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
