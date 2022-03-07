‘Super Pumped’ Episode 2 Recap



Chris and Joanna share their initial thoughts on the Showtime series Super Pumped and compare its writing, acting, and production style to other shows and movies that focus on tech-based or corporate themes. They use these observations as a springboard for their analysis of Episode 2, which sees Uber growing exponentially with Bill Gurley’s funding, attempting to crush competitors through Travis Kalanick’s megalomania, and throwing a wildly expensive Las Vegas party for its employees.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify