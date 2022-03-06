Roy Wood Jr. on ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘Imperfect Messenger’



Larry weighs in on the Lakers and Ukraine. He’s then joined by Roy Wood Jr. and they begin their conversation by sharing their experiences from working on The Daily Show and how they navigate writing racially based jokes in the current political and social climate. (14:33) They then discuss Roy’s new stand-up special Imperfect Messenger and discuss the process and tribulations he went through in preparation for it. (30:30) Next, they go over Roy’s early years in Alabama and how his father’s work as a radio commentator influences the work he does today. (43:05) They wrap things up by talking about how they each found their voice in the entertainment industry and the projects they are working on for the future. (54:17)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Roy Wood Jr.

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS