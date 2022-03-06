Covington’s Convincing Win (and Cringy Callout) and Matchmaking for Masvidal. Plus, Greenroom Infiltrates the UFC!



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to Colby Covington’s five-round beatdown of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, with the guys discussing Covington’s masterful wrestling performance and his cringeworthy callout of Dustin Poirier immediately after. Then, 3PAC get into Masvidal’s precarious place in the welterweight division, questionable decisions made in the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell’s potential at 145 lbs., and another flat performance from Greg Hardy. Plus, calls about complacency from Masvidal and Covington’s place amongst the welterweight greats, as well as live check-ins from our boots on the ground Greenroom correspondent.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

