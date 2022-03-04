‘The Batman’ Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys are vengeance, and they are here to bring you all of there thoughts on the DC Comics blockbuster The Batman (05:13). They break down what they thought of the key villains and the twist and turns they take us down in the exhilarating film (44:01). They even have a few nits to pick (65:05). Later, Van gives superhero names to the rest of The Midnight Boys (84:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

