UFC 272 Preview: Covington and Masvidal’s Scorching Feud, Hardy’s Last Chance, and Makhachev’s Miscalculations. Plus: Best MMA Rivalries and Tom Aspinall Joins!

Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss all the biggest UFC 272 storylines as the fighters step to the scales. The guys talk about the red-hot feud between former best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and whether Covington’s heel gimmick is getting too stale. Then, the guys talk about Islam Makhachev’s bluff earlier this week, Kevin Holland’s welterweight debut, Marina Rodriguez’s big spot, the UFC’s obsession with Greg Hardy, and more. Plus, great phone calls about the newest crypto sensation and best MMA rivalries, as well as an appearance from upcoming UFC heavyweight star Tom Aspinall, who talks about the ever-changing situation for his March 19 London fight against Russian fighter Alexander Volkov (1:26:00).
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas
