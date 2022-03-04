 clock menu more-arrow no yes

QB and WR Combine Standouts

Plus, the guys get into where Amari Cooper could end up if he parts ways with Dallas, the players who disappointed at the combine, and using context to judge the results of the combine

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


We recap an exciting day of testing at the QB and WR positions, breaking down the unique size and speed of the 2022 wide receivers, the QBs that stood out, the under-the-radar players that impressed, and how teams should handle such a deep WR class. Later we get into where Amari Cooper could end up if he parts ways with Dallas, the players who disappointed at the combine, and using context to judge the results of the combine. We finish the show by reading some listener emails.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

