‘Love Is Blind’ Drama, Pete Davidson in Space, and the 2004 Movie ‘Catwoman’



There’s been a lot of off-screen drama with the Love Is Blind cast leading up to this week’s reunion episode (1:30). Pete Davidson will allegedly be one of the next people to go into space with Jeff Bezos (19:51). This week’s Cringe Mode is the so-bad-it’s-good 2004 movie Catwoman (28:10). Plus, a truly unanswerable question: Are there more wheels or doors on Earth (52:35)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

