Chris and Andy talk about the trailer for the new spy series Slow Horses and why it looks like everything they could want out of a TV show (1:00). Then they recap the first episode of Top Chef Houston (17:37) before Chris is joined by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to talk about his new movie Against the Ice (33:49).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Producer: Kaya McMullen

