The 2022 NFL Draft Mailbag



We open the mailbag to answer varying draft and non-draft related questions about topics including Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how players are scouted in the Power Five vs. smaller conferences, favorite live-broadcast NFL draft memory, the state of the NFL draft trade market, which NFL personalities you would like to see slap someone, and more. We finish up with a fun fact and a few listeners submitted prompts for America’s favorite game, Two Jargons One Lie.

