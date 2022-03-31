 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2022 NFL Draft Mailbag

The Draft Show crew chimes in on the coaching change in Tampa Bay, the state of the NFL draft trade market, and which NFL personalities they’d like to see slap someone

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


We open the mailbag to answer varying draft and non-draft related questions about topics including Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how players are scouted in the Power Five vs. smaller conferences, favorite live-broadcast NFL draft memory, the state of the NFL draft trade market, which NFL personalities you would like to see slap someone, and more. We finish up with a fun fact and a few listeners submitted prompts for America’s favorite game, Two Jargons One Lie.

(1:39) Mailbag
(47:14) — Two Jargons One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

