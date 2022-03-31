‘The Wok,’ Recipes, and Letting Go of “The Best” With J. Kenji López-Alt

The eminent author of The Food Lab and the just-released The Wok joins Dave and Chris to talk about life as a lodestar to a generation of cooks, being a dad, and how he feels about making food at home. Plus: debunking the restaurant-burner requirement, our collective no-recipe moment, encountering your mom’s YouTube history, Googling jambalaya, perfection vs. discovery, Harold McGee, canon vs. fan fiction, and Kenji’s take on the Seattle Dog.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: J. Kenji López-Alt
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
