 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The Wok,’ Recipes, and Letting Go of “The Best” With J. Kenji López-Alt

Plus, debunking the restaurant-burner requirement, our collective no-recipe moment, and encountering your mom’s YouTube history

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Getty Images


The eminent author of The Food Lab and the just-released The Wok joins Dave and Chris to talk about life as a lodestar to a generation of cooks, being a dad, and how he feels about making food at home. Plus: debunking the restaurant-burner requirement, our collective no-recipe moment, encountering your mom’s YouTube history, Googling jambalaya, perfection vs. discovery, Harold McGee, canon vs. fan fiction, and Kenji’s take on the Seattle Dog.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: J. Kenji López-Alt
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 4 With Sophie Clarke

Plus, Sophie talks about how the show has changed since she was first on it and they hand out this week’s superlatives

By Riley McAtee and Juliet Litman

Filed under:

If This Record Doesn’t Kill PUP, Nothing Will

The Toronto rockers are back this week with ‘The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND,’ an album that can only be described as the most PUP experience possible. For fans of the quartet, that’s a great thing.

By Ian Cohen

Donna Summer Deserves

Danyel discusses Ms. Summer and how American culture tried to kill the genre that she led

By Danyel Smith

Chris Hollins on Running for Mayor of Houston, Texas

Hollins also discusses why Texas has become ground zero for today’s culture wars and the prospect of following in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s footsteps

By Bakari Sellers

Andrew Bogut on the Birth of the Warriors, NBA Contenders, and Fights With the Clippers

Plus, author Kyle Buchanan joins to discuss his new book on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

By Ryen Russillo

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Instant Reactions

Van, Charles, Steve, and Jomi break down Marvel’s latest show and debate the importance of some MCU content

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more