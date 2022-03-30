 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Munch Madness: Providence vs. Gonzaga

Chef Wylie Dufresne and Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk join to discuss Rhode Island and Spokane foods

By Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
TBS Celebrates Premiere Of “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” With Chef Wylie Dufresne Donut Giveaway Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TBS


It’s Providence versus Gonzaga in the latest installment of this tasty tournament! This week, House and Craig are first joined by James Beard Award–winning chef Wylie Dufresne to discuss the restaurants Providence has to offer and learn about the origin of the American diner. Then they’re joined by Gonzaga alum and Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk as he recalls his favorite spots to eat from his time in Spokane. Indiana and Wisconsin are waiting … who will join them in the Final Fork!

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guests: Wylie Dufresne and Kelly Olynyk
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

