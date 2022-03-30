NCAA Munch Madness: Providence vs. Gonzaga



It’s Providence versus Gonzaga in the latest installment of this tasty tournament! This week, House and Craig are first joined by James Beard Award–winning chef Wylie Dufresne to discuss the restaurants Providence has to offer and learn about the origin of the American diner. Then they’re joined by Gonzaga alum and Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk as he recalls his favorite spots to eat from his time in Spokane. Indiana and Wisconsin are waiting … who will join them in the Final Fork!

We want to hear from you!

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

Guests: Wylie Dufresne and Kelly Olynyk

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

