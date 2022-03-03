The QB Trade Market Rests in Kenny Pickett’s Tiny Hands

Live from Indianapolis, we run through the biggest story lines from the opening days at the NFL combine. We discuss Kenny Pickett’s official hand measurement, Malik Willis’s promising interview process, Cardinals drama, the barren QB trade market, Jimmy G’s future, the Colts’ comments on Carson Wentz, and more. We finish the show by reading some listener emails.
