 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The QB Trade Market Rests in Kenny Pickett’s Tiny Hands

The guys share their thoughts from the NFL combine

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
North Carolina v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images


Live from Indianapolis, we run through the biggest story lines from the opening days at the NFL combine. We discuss Kenny Pickett’s official hand measurement, Malik Willis’s promising interview process, Cardinals drama, the barren QB trade market, Jimmy G’s future, the Colts’ comments on Carson Wentz, and more. We finish the show by reading some listener emails.

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

The Ja Experience in Memphis, MLB’s Future, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin on Changing Sports Fans

Plus, how far could the Grizzlies go in the playoffs?

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

What Makes ‘The Batman’ Different, With Matt Reeves

The director appears on ‘The Big Picture’ for a spoiler-free discussion about how and why he made the film

By Sean Fennessey

MLB Prospects, Lockout, and Trading News

Plus, Josh Johnson and Chris McGill on Card Ladder

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Can the Grizzlies Catch Up to the Struggling Warriors?

Plus, the Mavericks are surging

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Tony Khan Buys Ring of Honor, and ‘AEW Revolution’ Preview

Plus, David and Kaz take a look at this week’s developments in the ‘WrestleMania’ card, including Edge’s heel turn on AJ Styles

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Heat-Bucks and Harden’s Turnaround, Understanding the MLB Lockout With Evan Drellich, Plus ‘Winning Time’ Cocreator Jim Hecht

Ryen also explains why we can’t talk about G League stats

By Ryen Russillo