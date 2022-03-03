Heat-Bucks and Harden’s Turnaround, Understanding the MLB Lockout With Evan Drellich, Plus ‘Winning Time’ Cocreator Jim Hecht



Ryen opens with some NBA observations, including an impressive Bucks win over the Heat, why he doesn’t want to hear about James Harden’s hamstring injury again, and why we can’t talk about G League stats (0:35). Next he chats with The Athletic’s Evan Drellich for a deeper understand the MLB lockout and where both sides go from here (13:03). Then, he talks about the new HBO show Winning Time with cocreator Jim Hecht, including growing up a Laker fan, how the project came to be, and casting Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (36:12). And finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:03).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Evan Drellich and Jim Hecht

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

