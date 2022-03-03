 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Heat-Bucks and Harden’s Turnaround, Understanding the MLB Lockout With Evan Drellich, Plus ‘Winning Time’ Cocreator Jim Hecht

Ryen also explains why we can’t talk about G League stats

By Ryen Russillo
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Ryen opens with some NBA observations, including an impressive Bucks win over the Heat, why he doesn’t want to hear about James Harden’s hamstring injury again, and why we can’t talk about G League stats (0:35). Next he chats with The Athletic’s Evan Drellich for a deeper understand the MLB lockout and where both sides go from here (13:03). Then, he talks about the new HBO show Winning Time with cocreator Jim Hecht, including growing up a Laker fan, how the project came to be, and casting Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (36:12). And finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:03).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Evan Drellich and Jim Hecht
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The Cups Did Good, Chelsea for Sale, and Dynamic Duos

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer questions about which famous goal they would have wanted to have scored, whether the FA Cup is getting better, and teams to watch in Germany

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Batman Franchise Had to Adopt the Dark. Will It Ever See the Light Again?

‘Batman & Robin’ had the unintentional effect of forcing later installments to become darker and moodier. Are we destined to live in a Gotham where every future movie looks like this week’s ultra-gritty ‘The Batman’?

By Charles Holmes

Sometimes a Grudge Match Is Better Than a Title Fight

UFC 272’s blood feud between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington doesn’t need a belt on the line, so long as there’s hatred in the air

By Chuck Mindenhall

Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’

Jinx and Shea take a trip to Shaolin to discuss Wu-Tang Clan’s debut masterpiece, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins

An Expert’s Perspective on Pots and Pans

Dave and Chris chat with Stanley Cheng for an insider’s guide to the industry and a few sure-fire picks for home cooks

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Survivor: Micronesia’ Rewatch With Parvati Shallow

Parvati explains why she preferred to strategize off-camera, how she knew she would win before setting foot on the island, and what questions from the final tribal council didn’t make TV

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee