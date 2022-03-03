 clock menu more-arrow no yes

An Expert’s Perspective on Pots and Pans

Dave and Chris chat with Stanley Cheng for an insider’s guide to the industry and a few sure-fire picks for home cooks

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Stacked frying pans Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images


Dave and Chris call up Stanley Cheng, CEO since 1972 of the cookware-revolutionizing Meyer Corporation, for an insider’s guide to the industry and a few sure-fire picks for home cooks. Discussed: a positive version of Hydra, cooking with Targaryen dragon fire, abandoning the cast-iron skillet, the right pans to buy, flat-bottom woks, the slipperiest material in the world, the silicone-coating racket, nonstick’s high-heat Achilles’ heel, Dave’s golf game, and a paternal assessment of the Anyday.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Stanley Cheng
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

