The Mock Draft Oscars

Plus, debating whether the NFL’s overtime rule change is good for the sport

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck, and Chris Ryan
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


To begin the show we comment on the NFL playoff overtime rule change and whether it is good or bad for the sport. Then, to celebrate Danny Kelly’s mock draft 3.0, which you can find on The Ringer NFL Draft Guide, we decided to list the top 10 Best Pick-ture (get it?) nominees from DK’s list and break down each player’s fit with their prospective team. Later, The Ringer’s Chris Ryan joins us for a special edition of America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie.

(4:05) — Overtime rule change
(10:09) — DK’s mock draft
(44:20) — Two Jargons, One Lie with Chris Ryan

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

