The Mock Draft Oscars



To begin the show we comment on the NFL playoff overtime rule change and whether it is good or bad for the sport. Then, to celebrate Danny Kelly’s mock draft 3.0, which you can find on The Ringer NFL Draft Guide, we decided to list the top 10 Best Pick-ture (get it?) nominees from DK’s list and break down each player’s fit with their prospective team. Later, The Ringer’s Chris Ryan joins us for a special edition of America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie.

(4:05) — Overtime rule change

(10:09) — DK’s mock draft

(44:20) — Two Jargons, One Lie with Chris Ryan

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Guest: Chris Ryan

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

