Domonique Foxworth Talks Deshaun Watson and 2000s Ravens Stories, Plus Peter Rosenberg on ‘WrestleMania 38’ and Kanye

Ryen opens with whether it’s really true that the East is better than the West in the NBA this season (0:29). Next, he chats with ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth about Will Smith vs. Chris Rock, how the Deshaun Watson situation will play out with the Browns, and stories from playing with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed (11:52). Then, Peter Rosenberg, the host of Cheap Heat on the Ringer Wrestling Show feed, talks a little WrestleMania 38, Ryen’s history as a wrestling fan, plus his thoughts on the Kanye documentary (51:38). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:08).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Domonique Foxworth and Peter Rosenberg
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS